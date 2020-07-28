Advertisement

Martinsville Police arrest man for assault against woman

Randy Largen mugshot
Randy Largen mugshot(Martinsville PD)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman.

‘About 7 a.m. July 23, police were called to the location of a 911 hangup call. On their way there, they were flagged down by a woman who said she had escaped after being assaulted, and was the same woman who had called 911.

Officers then continued to the Rives Road address and found the scene of the crime in an apartment, and took a neighbor into custody.

Randy Largen, 48, is charged with Breaking and Entering with the intent to commit assault and Aggravated Malicious Wounding. He is being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

The victim is being treated in a hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.

Anyone with information that might help this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Washburn at the Martinsville Police Department at 276-403-5322 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).

