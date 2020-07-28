Advertisement

Meade Road extension to be completed soon

The Meade Road extension will connect to a new shell building that remains under construction.
The Meade Road extension will connect to a new shell building that remains under construction.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One project in Bedford County will come to a close soon.

The Meade Road extension in New London Business and Technology Center will be complete over the next week.

That extension will connect a roundabout to a new shell building that’s being built.

County officials say that the sidewalks will be poured and the road will be paved this week.

“We needed to finalize that road because of the shell building and once a company moves into the shell building, they’re going to want to have that finished road as it leads to their entrance,” said Traci Blido, Bedford County Economic Development director.

Those who use the trails behind the park are asked to avoid driving over the extension while the work is being done.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Smith Mountain Lake Airport gets OK on expansion

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The expansion will bring seven new hangars and a terminal.

Coronavirus

12 Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office staffers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
No inmates have tested positive.

News

Campbell Co. summer school temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Campbell County Public Schools, all who were in contact with the individual were told immediately and asked to quarantine.

Crime

Martinsville Police arrest man for assault against woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police were called by the victim, who had escaped from her attacker.

Latest News

News

No injuries reported in Campbell County house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Flames led to a collapse of the roof.

News

Marlins games postponed through Sunday after 15 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Eddie Callahan
The Marlins were scheduled to play the Nationals Friday through Sunday

News

Roanoke City welcomes free financial counseling service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
The FEC will offer free counseling services to help locals reduce their debt, build their credit and learn how to meet their financial goals.

News

Lynchburg Police look for two in Wards Road theft, fraud case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
After determining a wallet was stolen from the victim’s car, they were able to trace one of their credit cards to a purchase at the Wards Road Walmart at around 1 p.m. that same day.

News

Man dies Sunday after driver hits horse-drawn carriage in Pittsylvania Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Joseph S. Swarey, 19 of Gretna, was injured and died at the scene

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs look to December for start of 2020-21 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The league is targeting mid-to-late December 2020