Meade Road extension to be completed soon

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One project in Bedford County will come to a close soon.

The Meade Road extension in New London Business and Technology Center will be complete over the next week.

That extension will connect a roundabout to a new shell building that’s being built.

County officials say that the sidewalks will be poured and the road will be paved this week.

“We needed to finalize that road because of the shell building and once a company moves into the shell building, they’re going to want to have that finished road as it leads to their entrance,” said Traci Blido, Bedford County Economic Development director.

Those who use the trails behind the park are asked to avoid driving over the extension while the work is being done.

