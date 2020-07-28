Advertisement

N.C. woman wins top prize off scratch ticket bought in Ridgeway

Julia Mitchell scratched a Virginia Lottery ticket to win the $100,000 top prize. Photo courtesy Virginia Lottery.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - One North Carolina woman is a little wealthier after winning the top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket. 

Julia Mitchell likes to drive the short distance from her home in Wentworth, North Carolina to the state line to play Virginia Lottery games. 

Recently, that drive paid off when Mitchell scratched a 10X the Money ticket and won the $100,000 top prize.

“I about fell on the floor!” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “It feels unreal!”

Mitchell bought the ticket at Gondals 87 on Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway. She is the fourth person to claim the game’s top prize, leaving three more unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in 10X the Money is 1 in 1,571,714.

Mitchell, a certified nursing assistance, told the Virginia Lottery she hopes to buy a new truck and maybe a pontoon with her winnings.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

