Advertisement

Police: Texas family members found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres announces the deaths of four family members during a Tuesday news conference.
Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres announces the deaths of four family members during a Tuesday news conference.(Facebook/City of Edinburg-Government)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in a Texas city said carbon monoxide poisoning is the likely cause of death for four family members inside a home.

The Edinburg Police Department said officers responded to a home on a welfare check when they found the four dead. A 12-year-old girl was unconscious and was rushed to a hospital. Her condition is considered serious.

🚨🚨 MEDIA RELEASE 🚨🚨 It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the tragic death of a young family in the city of...

Posted by Edinburg Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Investigators believe the deaths are accidental, as a generator was found inside the home.

The southern Texas city was hit hard by Hurricane Hanna, as the storm caused widespread power outages in the area.

“In this case, a young and innocent family was just trying to make best of the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna,” Edinburg Police Chief Caesar Torres said.

LIVE

Community Update and Edinburg Police Dept. press conference

Posted by City of Edinburg-Government on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Torres said police have responded to several calls of potential carbon monoxide exposure because of generators.

City leaders said thousands remained without power Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

WDBJ

COVID testing in Natural Bridge has new format

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Drive through testing in Natural Bridge was aimed at those who show symptoms or had contact with COVID.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

WDBJ

An ice cream treat in assisted living

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
With the help of the nutrition staff, the staff at Kendal at Lexington's Borden Center cobbled together an ice cream cart and decorated it with signs worked on by the residents to add a little color.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

WDBJ

Virginia prepares Rebuild VA grants

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Small, local businesses in places like Rockbridge County will be eligible for the Rebuild Virginia Grant from the state. Local Chambers of Commerce have been rolling out information encouraging particularly minority and women-owned businesses to apply for the program, which will tailor the grants to need and award as much as ten-thousand dollars.

National

US officials say Russia is spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The U.S. government has identified two suspected Russian military intelligence operatives who it believes are helping direct the spread of disinformation through websites that have published extensively on the coronavirus pandemic, American politics and international affairs.

National Politics

Spotlight on 4 Big Tech CEOs testifying in congressional competition probe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook of Apple will answer for their companies’ practices before Congress for the first time as a group.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Georgia inmates praised after saving deputy’s life

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Three Georgia inmates are being praised after helping a deputy who suffered a medical emergency while supervising a jail housing unit.