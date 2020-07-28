Advertisement

Rail Yard Dawgs look to December for start of 2020-21 season

The league is targeting mid-to-late December 2020
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hockey in Roanoke and for the rest of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) is on target to begin it’s 2020-21 campaign in mid-to-late December, according to an announcement from the league Tuesday.

“With the continued spikes in COVID-19 throughout the country and the challenges other sports are facing in their attempts to resume play, delaying our start to December gives us the best chance of completing an entire season with all 10 teams,” Commissioner Doug Price added.

The specifics around the 2020-21 schedule and playoff format will be announced at a future date.

