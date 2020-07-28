Rich Creek man killed in crash in Narrows

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in the town of Narrows.

The crash happened at 10:05 p.m. July 24, 2020 as part of a police chase.

Michael Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Route 460 (Virginia Ave.) in Narrows. Police say as he approached the intersection of Route 460 and 3rd Street, he swerved to the left to get around traffic stopped in the westbound lanes, and lost control. The motorcycle rolled onto its side and slid into the side of a Town of Narrows Police vehicle that was stopped in the road. The police cruiser had its emergency lights on at the time.

Acord was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Narrows Police have not released information about the circumstances of the chase that led to the crash.

