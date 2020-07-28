Advertisement

Roanoke Catholic School is selling old gymnasium bleachers

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you attended Roanoke Catholic School, the school has some pieces of history for sale that you may want to get!

The gymnasium’s old bleachers have been stored in a trailer behind the school since the new bleachers were put in.

Now the school is hoping alumni will take them home. The bleachers were installed in the gymnasium 58 years ago. So far, several people have already purchased different-sized wooden bleachers as keepsakes.

“Rather than just throwing them out, they have a lot of history. Lot of state champions have been won by teams in this gym, lot of stars have been in and out of this gym over the many decades,” said Athletic Director Matt Peck.

If you’re interested in purchasing bleachers, you can call the school at (540) 982-3532.

