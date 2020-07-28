Advertisement

Roanoke City welcomes free financial counseling service

Counselors with Roanoke's Financial Empowerment Center cut the ribbon Tuesday during a virtual announcement on its official opening.
Counselors with Roanoke's Financial Empowerment Center cut the ribbon Tuesday during a virtual announcement on its official opening.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you wish you had a little help managing your finances, there’s someone local who can help you out.

Tuesday afternoon over Zoom, Roanoke City, along with several other local organizations, celebrated the ribbon-cutting for the Financial Empowerment Center.

The FEC will offer free counseling services to help locals reduce their debt, build their credit and learn how to meet their financial goals. City leaders, including Mayor Sherman Lea and City Manager Bob Cowell, explained the FEC will be a part of the frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The FEC is a branch of the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, which touts the empowerment centers as its flagship program. Jonathan Mintz, CEO of the CFE, was on the call. He called Roanoke’s decision to sign on makes it the 20th municipality in the country to do so and said it would boost people’s trust in the services. So far, he said, FECs in other cities and states have serviced 104,000 clients, reducing their debt by at least $146 million.

The FECs are funded through city partnerships and philanthropic aid, including Freedom First Enterprises and Carilion Clinic. Shirley Holland with Carilion Clinic said the decision to partner comes from research she said shows health outcomes are tied to financial outcomes and resources. Tim Cerebe with Freedom First Enterprises said they’ve seen similar data tied to the financial counseling they’ve been able to provide with their program.

“Over 81 percent of respondents report a reduction in stress due to participation in financial counseling and that those reductions are reported even up to a year after the last session that an individual had,” he said.

The FEC in Roanoke is available to start meeting with clients virtually through their website.

Eventually, they plan to allow for in-person counseling as well. Spanish speakers and other translators are available upon request.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews fighting house fire in Campbell County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Heavy flame was seen coming from the house.

News

Marlins games postponed through Sunday after 15 players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and Eddie Callahan
The Marlins were scheduled to play the Nationals Friday through Sunday

News

Lynchburg Police look for two in Wards Road theft, fraud case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
After determining a wallet was stolen from the victim’s car, they were able to trace one of their credit cards to a purchase at the Wards Road Walmart at around 1 p.m. that same day.

News

Man dies Sunday after driver hits horse-drawn carriage in Pittsylvania Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Joseph S. Swarey, 19 of Gretna, was injured and died at the scene

Latest News

News

Man dies Sunday after driver hits horse-drawn carriage in Pittsylvania Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Joseph S. Swarey, 19 of Gretna, was injured and died at the scene

Sports

Rail Yard Dawgs look to December for start of 2020-21 season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The league is targeting mid-to-late December 2020

Crime

Lynchburg teacher accused of breaking into home, stealing women’s clothing

Updated: 3 hours ago
After investigating, it was determined the man had broken into the residence multiple times to steal clothing and sometimes return them.

News

Rich Creek man killed in crash in Narrows

Updated: 3 hours ago
The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

News

State Police investigating fatal Wythe County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
The crash took place just after 3 p.m. July 27.

Roanoke Street Crash-Christiansburg

Updated: 4 hours ago