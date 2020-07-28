Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

News

Birx recommends bars close, some masks even at home, during Richmond visit

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The White House Coronavirus Task Force Member shared strategies and ideas she's picked up during a five state tour.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

Latest News

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.

WDBJ

COVID testing in Natural Bridge has new format

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Drive through testing in Natural Bridge was aimed at those who show symptoms or had contact with COVID.

WDBJ

A Lexington summer treat arrives for those limited due to the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
With the help of the nutrition staff, the staff at Kendal at Lexington's Borden Center cobbled together an ice cream cart and decorated it with signs worked on by the residents to add a little color.

Coronavirus

Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

WDBJ

Virginia prepares Rebuild VA grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Small, local businesses in places like Rockbridge County will be eligible for the Rebuild Virginia Grant from the state. Local Chambers of Commerce have been rolling out information encouraging particularly minority and women-owned businesses to apply for the program, which will tailor the grants to need and award as much as ten-thousand dollars.