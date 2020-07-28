Smith Mountain Lake Airport gets OK on expansion

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Airport has been given the OK to expand.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors granted the request Monday night.

The special use permit allows the airport to add seven new hangars and a terminal building.

Construction traffic will be limited to the paved portion of Cutlass Road only through Buccaneer Road.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.