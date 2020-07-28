State police investigating fatal Wythe County crash
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Wythe County.
The crash took place on Ivanhoe Road, near Felts Lane, just after 3 p.m. Monday.
The driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling along Ivanhoe when her ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
The driver, 70-year-old Bruce Spraker of Max Meadows, died at the scene.
