State police investigating fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Wythe County.

The crash took place on Ivanhoe Road, near Felts Lane, just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling along Ivanhoe when her ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 70-year-old Bruce Spraker of Max Meadows, died at the scene.

