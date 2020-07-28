Advertisement

Tazewell County Public Schools release Fall 2020 plan

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tazewell County Public Schools will welcome its teachers and students back on-site in the month of August.

According to a statement from Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy, faculty will return August 14, with students beginning their courses on August 17 following two options for scheduling:

“1. In-person learning: Students will attend school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week. Wednesday will be designated as a distance learning day for all students. School will begin each day at 8:30 a.m. with students being dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

2. Distance Learning: Students choosing to receive distance or online learning will have their instruction delivered online via Google Classroom. Instruction will consist of a combination of live instruction, posted videos, and assignments posted to Google Classroom. The daily instructional hours may vary depending on the grade level of the student. Each school will send out and post their own online schedule that best first the needs of their instructional plan.”

Superintendent Stacy asks each family to let their school know their choice by August 3, 2020.

More on the Tazewell County Public Schools plan can be found at https://www.tcpsva.org/ .

