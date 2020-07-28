Virginia prepares Rebuild VA grants

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The state is rolling out a new program to help small business.

Small, local businesses in places like Rockbridge County will be eligible for the Rebuild Virginia Grant from the state. Local Chambers of Commerce have been rolling out information encouraging particularly minority and women-owned businesses to apply for the program, which will tailor the grants to need and award as much as ten-thousand dollars.

“There is a list of specifics for the grant: smaller businesses – one to 25 employees – a certain threshold of revenue and income,” said Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Lyons. “Also looking specifically at minority owned businesses and women owned businesses, and then economically disadvantaged localities and locations throughout Virginia.”

Applications will begin in August.

