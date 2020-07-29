Advertisement

92-year-old Bedford man reported missing

He was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in the Forest Food Lion Shopping Center’s Burger King restauran
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are looking for Hugh Hester Godsey, 92 of Bedford, after he was reported missing Tuesday night.

Godsey suffers from a cognitive impairment which makes his disappearance a credible threat to his health, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He stands at approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds.

He was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in the Forest Food Lion Shopping Center’s Burger King restaurant. Godsey is expected to be driving a red 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup with VA plates VAU-3479 and damage to the rear bumper from a prior accident.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to please call 540-586-7827.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast July 28

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Spanish newscast July 28

News

Tractor-trailer accident causes delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co.

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Lynchburg school board votes to bring students back to classrooms in August

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Three plans were presented in the special meeting. In a 7 to 2 vote, “Option One” came out on top.

News

Two injured in Roanoke County shooting at 7-Eleven

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Latest News

News

Birx recommends bars close, some masks even at home, during Richmond visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
The White House Coronavirus Task Force Member shared strategies and ideas she's picked up during a five state tour.

WDBJ

COVID testing in Natural Bridge has new format

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Drive through testing in Natural Bridge was aimed at those who show symptoms or had contact with COVID.

WDBJ

A Lexington summer treat arrives for those limited due to the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
With the help of the nutrition staff, the staff at Kendal at Lexington's Borden Center cobbled together an ice cream cart and decorated it with signs worked on by the residents to add a little color.

WDBJ

Virginia prepares Rebuild VA grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Small, local businesses in places like Rockbridge County will be eligible for the Rebuild Virginia Grant from the state. Local Chambers of Commerce have been rolling out information encouraging particularly minority and women-owned businesses to apply for the program, which will tailor the grants to need and award as much as ten-thousand dollars.

News

Meade Road extension to be completed soon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The extension will connect a roundabout to a shell building that remains under construction.

News

Smith Mountain Lake Airport gets OK on expansion

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The expansion will bring seven new hangars and a terminal.