92-year-old Bedford man reported missing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are looking for Hugh Hester Godsey, 92 of Bedford, after he was reported missing Tuesday night.

Godsey suffers from a cognitive impairment which makes his disappearance a credible threat to his health, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. He stands at approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds.

He was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in the Forest Food Lion Shopping Center’s Burger King restaurant. Godsey is expected to be driving a red 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup with VA plates VAU-3479 and damage to the rear bumper from a prior accident.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with helpful tips to please call 540-586-7827.

