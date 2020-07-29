Advertisement

Alleghany Highlands Community Services hands out prevention aids

Some of the resources handed out by the Alleghany Highlands Community Services in Covington, Va.
Some of the resources handed out by the Alleghany Highlands Community Services in Covington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, the folks from community services moved outside Wednesday.

They set up a curbside pickup station in front of their offices in town to pass out some prevention resources. The items include lockboxes and lockable pill bottles, as well as gun locks and other items.

“Normally we’re out in the community at different events and we give these out for free, but since COVID’s been happening we’re doing a safer way of self-distributing the materials, but in a safe way,” said Prevention Coordinator Chelsea Dunaway. “So we had one in June and we gave around 30 things out.”

They plan to be out every month for people to come by and get what they need.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Lynchburg Association hosts first-ever ‘Downtown-a-Thon’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They have a goal to raise $50,000.

WDBJ

Buena Vista works on Labor Day plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
Buena Vista is looking carefully at its plans for Labor Day.

News

Smith Mountain Lake Airport gets okay on expansion

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The expansion will bring seven new hangars and a terminal.

News

Relief funds started to help unpaid Lynchburg City water bills

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Currently over 1,000 households face water disconnects that could happen as soon as September.

Latest News

News

Citizens for Altavista Baseball seeks town partnership on War Memorial Park fence replacement

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say the project would cost about $21,500.

WDBJ

Fairfield Carnival goes on

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
A lot of events in our area have been cancelled because of COVID, but in Fairfield in northern Rockbridge County, they’ve decided the show, or rather the carnival, must go on.

Local

Green Pastures Park restoration supported

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Green Pastures was a gathering place for African-Americans for decades, one of just a handful of parks then available to them.

WDBJ

Buena Vista’s Beach Music Festival is canceled

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Buena Vista's annual Beach Music Festival has been cancelled.

WDBJ

Rockbridge library’s storytime goes on the road

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
The Rockbridge Regional Library’s storytime went on the road, paying a visit to the Lexington fire house for the daily Facebook Live broadcast.

Community

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation announces re-opening plans

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They plan to open basketball courts and resume classes and programs for those who have registered.