Alleghany Highlands Community Services hands out prevention aids

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Covington, the folks from community services moved outside Wednesday.

They set up a curbside pickup station in front of their offices in town to pass out some prevention resources. The items include lockboxes and lockable pill bottles, as well as gun locks and other items.

“Normally we’re out in the community at different events and we give these out for free, but since COVID’s been happening we’re doing a safer way of self-distributing the materials, but in a safe way,” said Prevention Coordinator Chelsea Dunaway. “So we had one in June and we gave around 30 things out.”

They plan to be out every month for people to come by and get what they need.

