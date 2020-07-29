Advertisement

Amherst inmate dies while awaiting transfer

Inmate death
Inmate death(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST Co. , Va. (WDBJ) - An inmate at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center died while awaiting a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

43-year-old Shawn Preston Jones was found unresponsive in his cell at 12:36 p.m. on July 29.

Staff used CPR with the aid of an AED while Amherst County E.M.S. were contacted.

According to a press release, Jones was pronounced dead at 1:39 p.m. of an apparent suicide.

The body was taken to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Jones was convicted of Murder in March 2020 in the City of Waynesboro Circuit Court and was sentenced to forty years in prison with twelve years and five months suspended.

He was convicted of Probation Violation in Amherst County Circuit Court on April 17, 2020 and was sentenced to an additional twenty years.

