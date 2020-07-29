Another hot day with a few afternoon storms

A front will stall near our region today keeping a chance for a few showers and storms in the forecast. The exact location of the front will tell how many showers and storms develop each day. A ripple of energy will swing along the front Thursday increasing our chances of storms. The front will also bring in some”cooler” air by the end of the week. It will likely break our streak of 90 degree days by Thursday or Friday. Another low pressure system will ride along the front keeping a chance of showers and storms going into the weekend. We’ll also continue to monitor the potential Tropical Storm Isaias. This could affect the U.S. as early as this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

The frontal boundary should be near our region today. This will deliver a few scattered showers and storms. Many models are indicating most of the storm activity will be along and south of 460. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We could see a few showers and storms today. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

As the front stalls to the south, several models are suggesting a return to more seasonable temperatures. There still remains uncertainty on where exactly the front will stall. Some models have it overhead which would lead to prolonged storm chances into the weekend. Highs will likely drop back into the mid to upper 80s area-wide. Roanoke may still hit 90 on Thursday, but it will be close.

We'll have an increasing chance of showers and storms Thursday. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be likely each afternoon.

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is expecting Tropical Cyclone 9 to develop into a Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs) tonight or on Wednesday. This will be a system to watch as the forecast path brings the storm into Florida by next week. This forecast track will change over the coming days, but any landfall in the Southeast could bring tropical moisture to our region next wee.