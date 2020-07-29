Advertisement

Birx recommends bars close, some masks even at home, during Richmond visit

White House Coronavirus Task Force member laid out recommendations during a meeting with the governor and other top officials
The two discussed Virginia's response to COVID-19, and potential paths forward as virus cases rise.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, met with state health officials and Gov. Ralph Northam to discuss progress during the pandemic. The doctor stressed the need for mask wearing and other precautions.

The visit was part of a five state tour as Dr. Birx looks to curb rising coronavirus numbers, particularly in the south. Stepping up to the podium after her meetings, Birx said she’s here because of a concerning increase in COVID-19 in some parts of the state, particularly in the eastern shore and Richmond.

“Virginia has more than 10% test positivity in very specific areas,” said Birx. “And it’s on that basis that we brought these recommendations to the governor.”

Birx presented a model to deal with COVID that she says has seen success elsewhere: close problematic bars, social distance at restaurants, and have everyone wear a mask.

“Not only a mask in public, potentially a mask at home, if you have elderly, or those with co-morbidities,” said Birx.

The doctor also shared strategies other states are now implementing, including ways to try and reopen schools safely “like creating a teacher support package with a face shield, a mask, and hand sanitizer and what that would look like here potentially.”

During his press conference this afternoon, Gov Northam said the meeting was positive and productive.

“I told her that we are taking all of the mitigation measures she recommends,” he said.

But there are issues: notably, the time it's taking some Virginians to get the results of their COVID-19 tests, up to two weeks in some cases.

“I think we all find that as unacceptable,” said Northam.

Birx says one possible solution could be pool testing, where multiple people are first screened with a single test. She said the federal government is also working with suppliers to try and increase test production.

“We have to innovate now to expand testing,” said Birx.

