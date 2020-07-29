Buena Vista works on Labor Day plans

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista is looking carefully at its plans for Labor Day.

The parade through downtown Buena Vista on the September holiday has been traditionally known as the start of the political season in Virginia, with candidates gladhanding the crowd amidst the floats and local bands.

“We’re looking at switching up the parade a little bit, social distancing, no contact with politicians and candy and things like that, and then possibly a drive-in concert,” said Kristina Ramsey, the city’s Economic Development & Marketing Coordinator.

The city has started an online survey of people in town to see what they would prefer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.