Busch Gardens set to reopen in early August

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/WDBJ) - Seaworld Entertainment has announced Busch Gardens expects to reopen its Virginia theme park in early August.

In 2020, the company began the phase of reopening some of its parks with reduced operating days and capacity limitations during the coronacvirus pandemic.

The Williamsburg location will begin a phased reopening plan in early August.

The company has set enhanced health and safety protocols, including increased sanitizing and cleaning, capacity limitations, physical distancing and face-covering requirements.

