Advertisement

Centra sees continual coronavirus cases increase, one on ECMO machine

Centra reports that they're currently treating 34 patients for coronavirus. Of those 34, 14 are in the intensive care unit.
Centra reports that they're currently treating 34 patients for coronavirus. Of those 34, 14 are in the intensive care unit.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In a virtual update Wednesday, Centra came together to share that coronavirus numbers continue to rise.

They say the steep increase is a concern for the toll the virus can cause.

“If you hear numbers day over day, you can lose sight of these are actually people, and when I talk about our local numbers, these are our local people. These are our friends, our family,” said Chris Lewis, vice president of medical affairs.

As of Wednesday, Centra says they have 34 patients with the virus in Lynchburg General.

Of those 34, 14 are in the intensive care unit, with nine being on ventilators.

They say one COVID-19 patient is on an ECMO machine - something Centra says is a last resort for a patient.

“It’s sort of basically putting that patient on bypass, meaning that that machine is doing the work of the lungs,” said Lewis. “It’s bypassing all the blood away from the lungs and oxygenating it on the outside of the body and then putting it back into the patient.”

One thing Centra says hasn’t quite gone away is the handshake.

Although it’s used as a greeting and sign of respect, they say it can play a part in spreading the virus.

“And it’s a rare day where I go where somebody doesn’t extend their hand just as a gesture because we’re so reflexive in doing that, again, as a sign of warmth and kindness and respect, but the reality is that we gotta start replacing that with another sign,” said Andy Mueller, Centra president and CEO.

They also said their nursing facilities have been improving, and that currently, their Southside hospital has no coronavirus patients.

So far, Lynchburg General has seen 18 people die from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown Lynchburg Association hosts first-ever ‘Downtown-a-Thon’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They have a goal to raise $50,000.

News

Organization seeks input on Uptown District

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Virginia Tech Back to Campus Protocols

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Centra Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 25 minutes ago

Latest News

News

“He said, ‘this stuff is kind of scary,’” local family mourning after Lynchburg man dies from coronavirus

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Anne
“If he were here, he would tell not only his family but his friends, ‘please take this stuff seriously, this is not a joke, this is very real. Even if we have to learn to live with it, we have to use common sense.‘”

Community

Alleghany Highlands Community Services hands out prevention aids

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
Alleghany Highlands Community Services set up a curbside pickup station in front of their offices in town to pass out some prevention resources.

WDBJ

Buena Vista works on Labor Day plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
Buena Vista is looking carefully at its plans for Labor Day.

College

ACC sports could begin in September

Updated: 1 hour ago
The stipulation is that public health guidance must allow it.

News

Financial Help for Childcare Costs

Updated: 1 hour ago

College

Virginia Tech cornerback Farley opts out of coming season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Farley, who started at VIrginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season.