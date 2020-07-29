Advertisement

COVID-19 hospital releases continue climbing; percentage of positive new-case tests down again

MGN photo.(MGN photo)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 87,993 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Wednesday morning. That’s up from 86,994 reported Tuesday, a 999-case increase.

3,293 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,125 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,095 reported Tuesday. 1,073,463 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.3 percent reported Tuesday.

1,350 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 11,650 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, up 100 from Tuesday. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

