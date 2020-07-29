Craig County Fall Festival canceled

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The board of the Craig County Historical Society has canceled the 2020 October Fall Festival.

The group cited logistics that would be necessary to keep vendors, visitors, workers, and community safe during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as changes that would need to be implemented.

The event was to have taken place October 10.

The event is already on the calendar for October 2021 for the fundraiser to continue with food, history, crafts, and car show.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.