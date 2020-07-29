Advertisement

Craig County Fall Festival canceled

Autumn leaves
Autumn leaves(MGN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The board of the Craig County Historical Society has canceled the 2020 October Fall Festival.

The group cited logistics that would be necessary to keep vendors, visitors, workers, and community safe during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as changes that would need to be implemented.

The event was to have taken place October 10.

The event is already on the calendar for October 2021 for the fundraiser to continue with food, history, crafts, and car show.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Busch Gardens set to reopen in early August

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Williamsburg location will begin a phased reopening.

Good News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sees influx of babies

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sheriff Bill Overton has a new granddaughter, and four of his deputies recently welcomed children into their familes.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police: Baby died after being left alone in vehicle in Chesapeake

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures were in the high 90s on Tuesday, while heat index values climbed to near 110 degrees.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Employee at Lynchburg Circuit Court tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
The office is closed for cleaning and disinfection Wednesday.

News

Pickup driver killed in crash involving big rigs in Botetourt Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
I-81 is back open after a several-hour closure at the scene of the wreck.

News

Shooting at Roanoke County 7-Eleven

Updated: 7 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 hospital releases continue climbing; percentage of positive new-case tests down again

Updated: 7 hours ago
11,650 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Spreading Germs: How many bacteria are trapped by masks?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Do masks really stop the spread of germs?

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 29, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago