Downtown Lynchburg Association hosts first-ever ‘Downtown-a-Thon’

The virtual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The virtual event will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association will host its first ‘Downtown-a-Thon’ tomorrow.

The virtual event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The goal of the event is to help raise funds for the Downtown Recovery Initiative.

That effort aims to help businesses recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

The event will feature interviews with business owners and local leaders.

“We’re just asking people to come together virtually, interact with the businesses that they would of during [the Get Downtown event] and to support them through this cause,” said Ashley Kershner, Downtown Lynchburg Association executive director.

They have a goal to raise $50,000.

They also plan to give away over $1,000 in Downtown Lynchburg gift cards.

Donations can be made by scanning an on-screen QR code or by calling a phone number that will be on-screen during the event.

By Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg General has seen 18 people die from the virus, up three deaths from only a week and a half ago.

By Ashley Anne
“If he were here, he would tell not only his family but his friends, ‘please take this stuff seriously, this is not a joke, this is very real. Even if we have to learn to live with it, we have to use common sense.‘”

By Bruce Young
Alleghany Highlands Community Services set up a curbside pickup station in front of their offices in town to pass out some prevention resources.

By Bruce Young
Buena Vista is looking carefully at its plans for Labor Day.

The stipulation is that public health guidance must allow it.

Farley, who started at VIrginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season.