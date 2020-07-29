Downtown Lynchburg Association hosts first-ever ‘Downtown-a-Thon’

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association will host its first ‘Downtown-a-Thon’ tomorrow.

The virtual event will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The goal of the event is to help raise funds for the Downtown Recovery Initiative.

That effort aims to help businesses recover from the impacts of coronavirus.

The event will feature interviews with business owners and local leaders.

“We’re just asking people to come together virtually, interact with the businesses that they would of during [the Get Downtown event] and to support them through this cause,” said Ashley Kershner, Downtown Lynchburg Association executive director.

They have a goal to raise $50,000.

They also plan to give away over $1,000 in Downtown Lynchburg gift cards.

Donations can be made by scanning an on-screen QR code or by calling a phone number that will be on-screen during the event.

