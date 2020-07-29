Advertisement

Employee at Lynchburg Circuit Court tests positive for COVID-19

MGN
MGN(MGN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An employee has tested positive at the Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.

The office was notified of the positive test Tuesday, July 28.

The building is closed Wednesday to be cleaned and disinfected.

The office and staff are following CDC guidelines, according to a court spokesperson. They are reaching out to any people who may have had contact with with infected employee so they may take necessary precautions.

