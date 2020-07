FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has a bunch of new babies... five of them.

Sheriff Bill Overton has a new granddaugher, and four of his deputies recently welcomed children into their familes.

Photographer Brad Holley shared these photos on social media.

Congrats to all!

Here are a few of the pictures that we got a little over a week ago, when we were asked to take some pictures of 4 of...

