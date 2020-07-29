“He said, ‘this stuff is kind of scary,’” local family mourning after Lynchburg man dies from coronavirus

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, the health department reported the pandemic had claimed 96 lives across our hometowns.

That number includes a Lynchburg man. Joseph Carson, a Bedford County native, died alone in a hospital room on Monday.

His death comes after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19. “I miss hearing him talk, hearing him carry on. You know, I just miss Joe being Joe,” explained Robert Carson, Joseph’s uncle. “He said, ‘this stuff is kind of scary,’ those were his last words he said to me and we never got to talk again,” Robert said.

Carson, 59, leaves behind two children and his wife, Jennifer, who is recovering from coronavirus.

Although he is gone, his his music lingers in the ears of those who love him. Robert Carson says Joseph sang often with his wife and in his group “Infinite Praise.”

He says Joseph was filled with fun, loved wearing bright colors and taking care of his patients at a nursing home.

Robert Carson says if Joseph were alive today, this would be his message: “If he were here, he would tell not only his family but his friends, ‘please take this stuff seriously, this is not a joke, this is very real. Even if we have to learn to live with it, we have to use common sense.‘”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.