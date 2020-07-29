Lynchburg school board votes to bring students back to classrooms in August

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lynchburg, some students will return to the classroom next month.

Tuesday night, the school board was tasked with giving direction to administration on moving forward for the fall semester.

After several hours of back and forth, school board members settled on what was already presented as the original plan. “If you ask me if I’m concerned about at-risk kids absolutely, yes. If you ask me about learning loss, yes I am. But if you ask me if I need a plan, I need that, and I need you all behind me,” said Superintended Crystal Edwards, in a plea to board members, after more than three hours of discussion.

Three plans were presented in the special meeting. In a 7 to 2 vote, “Option One” came out on top.

In that plan, PreK through 5th grade students will attend in-person beginning August 24, two days per week.

Sixth through 12th grade students will do remote learning beginning August 24, and then transition to in-person learning beginning in September for two days per week.

Despite the decision, leaders stressed flexibility moving forward.

A mask mandate was also voted on and passed during the board meeting. This will require students to wear a face covering for in-person instruction.

Another board meeting is set for next Tuesday, where leaders will review the data and continue to evolve the plan.

