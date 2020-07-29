Man in custody following early-morning police pursuit in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody following a police pursuit that started in Botetourt County early Wednesday.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said the extended pursuit began in the county, went through Bedford, and then ended on 460 back in Botetourt County.

The sheriff’s office used spike strips to blow the front tires of the vehicle. They say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

