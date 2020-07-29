Advertisement

Man in custody following early-morning police pursuit in Botetourt Co.

One man is in custody following a pursuit in Botetourt County.
One man is in custody following a pursuit in Botetourt County.(WDBJ7)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody following a police pursuit that started in Botetourt County early Wednesday.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said the extended pursuit began in the county, went through Bedford, and then ended on 460 back in Botetourt County.

The sheriff’s office used spike strips to blow the front tires of the vehicle. They say there is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. 

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tractor trailer accident causing early morning delays on I-81S in Botetourt Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
All south lanes are closed.

News

Homeschooling: Becoming part of a co-op

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
In Montgomery County, about 70 students meet once a week at the Christiansburg Baptist Church. Kids are divided into three age groups that have a different emphasis of learning.

News

Spanish newscast July 28

Updated: 8 hours ago
Spanish newscast July 28

News

Tractor-trailer accident cleared after causing delays along I-81N in Roanoke Co.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash has been cleared.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg school board votes to bring students back to classrooms in August

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
Three plans were presented in the special meeting. In a 7 to 2 vote, “Option One” came out on top.

News

92-year-old Bedford man reported missing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
He was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in the Forest Food Lion Shopping Center’s Burger King restaurant.

News

Two injured in Roanoke County shooting at 7-Eleven

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
One person was seriously injured, while another had minor injuries.

News

Birx recommends bars close, some masks even at home, during Richmond visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
The White House Coronavirus Task Force Member shared strategies and ideas she's picked up during a five state tour.

Coronavirus

COVID testing in Natural Bridge has new format

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Drive-through testing in Natural Bridge is aimed at those who show symptoms or had contact with COVID.

Good News

A Lexington summer treat arrives for those limited due to the pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
With the help of the nutrition staff, the staff at Kendal at Lexington's Borden Center cobbled together an ice cream cart and decorated it with signs worked on by the residents to add a little color.