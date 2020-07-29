NRV leaders host ‘The Necessary Conversation’ to help bridge gap of racism

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Wednesday, community leaders across the New River Valley came together to discuss race, church and community.

The discussion comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd, to bridge the gap of talking about issues related to race, culture and policing in communities.

Folks on the panel said African Americans have the highest rates of post-traumatic stress disorder and that it’s hard for them to just get over past triggers.

“Unfortunately those bad memories are weightier than the good memories, that is they have both neurologic as well as physiologic as well as biologic consequences,” said Dr. Russell Jones of the Virginia Tech Psychology Department.

The panel said the good news is people are now coming together to open a time for conversation. They say this is the first step to recovery.

You can watch the entire discussion here.

