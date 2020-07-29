Advertisement

NRV leaders host ‘The Necessary Conversation’ to help bridge gap of racism

On Wednesday, community leaders across the New River Valley came together to discuss race, church and community.
On Wednesday, community leaders across the New River Valley came together to discuss race, church and community.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Wednesday, community leaders across the New River Valley came together to discuss race, church and community.

The discussion comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd, to bridge the gap of talking about issues related to race, culture and policing in communities.

Folks on the panel said African Americans have the highest rates of post-traumatic stress disorder and that it’s hard for them to just get over past triggers.

“Unfortunately those bad memories are weightier than the good memories, that is they have both neurologic as well as physiologic as well as biologic consequences,” said Dr. Russell Jones of the Virginia Tech Psychology Department.

The panel said the good news is people are now coming together to open a time for conversation. They say this is the first step to recovery.

You can watch the entire discussion here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amherst inmate dies while awaiting transfer

Updated: 1 hour ago
An inmate at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center died while awaiting a transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

News

Labor Day Survey

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Preventing Drive-Thru Accidents

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Downtown Lynchburg Association hosts first-ever ‘Downtown-a-Thon’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They have a goal to raise $50,000.

Latest News

News

Organization seeks input on Uptown District

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Virginia Tech Back to Campus Protocols

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Centra sees continual coronavirus cases increase, one on ECMO machine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Lynchburg General has seen 18 people die from the virus, up three deaths from only a week and a half ago.

News

Centra Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

“He said, ‘this stuff is kind of scary,’” local family mourning after Lynchburg man dies from coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Anne
“If he were here, he would tell not only his family but his friends, ‘please take this stuff seriously, this is not a joke, this is very real. Even if we have to learn to live with it, we have to use common sense.‘”

Community

Alleghany Highlands Community Services hands out prevention aids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Alleghany Highlands Community Services set up a curbside pickup station in front of their offices in town to pass out some prevention resources.