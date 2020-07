ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer accident located at 2.4 miles north of Junction Route 647-Exit 132 along I-81N in Roanoke County is causing delays of two miles.

According to VDOT, the North left shoulder and left lane are closed.

