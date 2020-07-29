Advertisement

Tractor trailer accident causing early morning delays on I-81S in Botetourt Co.

A tractor trailer accident is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County.
A tractor trailer accident is causing delays on I-81S in Botetourt County.(VDOT)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Drivers on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays following a tractor trailer accident at miler marker 158.1.

All south lanes are closed near the Troutville rest area. Backups are approximately two miles.

According to VDOT, traffic will be detoured off I-81 at exit 162, onto US-11 South, onto Route 640 West - Brughs Mill Road - and back onto I-81 South at mile marker 156.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

