Tractor trailer accident causing early morning delays on I-81S in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Drivers on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays following a tractor trailer accident at miler marker 158.1.

All south lanes are closed near the Troutville rest area. Backups are approximately two miles.

According to VDOT, traffic will be detoured off I-81 at exit 162, onto US-11 South, onto Route 640 West - Brughs Mill Road - and back onto I-81 South at mile marker 156.

