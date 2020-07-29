Advertisement

Virginia Tech cornerback Farley opts out of coming season

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley (3) lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley has opted out of the coming football season, according to multiple media reports.

Farley is widely seen as a first-round NFL pick, and will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He says he has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable playing this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Farley send a video to ESPN:

Farley, who started at VIrginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season.

