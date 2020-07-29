Virginia Tech cornerback Farley opts out of coming season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley has opted out of the coming football season, according to multiple media reports.

Farley is widely seen as a first-round NFL pick, and will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He says he has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable playing this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Farley send a video to ESPN:

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Farley, who started at VIrginia Tech in 2017, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.