419 corridor construction begins Monday by Tanglewood Mall

419 Corridor construction
419 Corridor construction(Ann Taylor)
By Ann Taylor
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction on the Route 419 corridor near Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County is set to start this Monday.

This project has been four years in the making. Work on the southbound side will start first, following the completion of the northbound side. The additions include: a third lane to ease congestion getting onto U.S. 220, sidewalks, a new traffic light at Ogden Road, and a new pedestrian crossing signal.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Jason Bond says the construction shouldn’t affect drivers too much.

“Throughout the life of the project they’ll see some barrels and shoulder closures, but mostly it will be nighttime lane closures,” said Bond.

He also said they are working with businesses along the northbound and southbound lanes to work on how to get in and out of those businesses during construction hours.

The project’s completion is set for fall of next year.

Updated: 2 hours ago