Advertisement

Centra talks COVID-19 community impacts in webinar

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held the free webinar Thursday to convey coronavirus' impact on the community.
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held the free webinar Thursday to convey coronavirus' impact on the community.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization hosted a webinar Thursday to better convey coronavirus’ impact on the community.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held that webinar.

Officials from Centra spoke to share what they’re seeing and to answer questions.

They said right now the capacity for testing remains limited due to supply.

They say only those with active symptoms or who have had exposure should get a test.

“We just don’t have the testing supplies to be able to facilitate that type of testing of anybody that just wants to walk in the door and get it because they feel like they need it,” said Duncan Hughes, Centra HealthWorks medical director.

They also said that while there’s no clear way to re-open schools, younger people are less susceptible to showing symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke activists call for action from city officials to reduce racism

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Groups No Justice No Peace and Southwest Virginia Poor People’s Campaign gathered downtown Thursday to announce a list of demands.

WDBJ

Covington uses drones to check roads

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
One way to speed road work up is a drone, launched to scan the area of the damage to let them know just what needs to be done with a 3-D map.

News

Richfield Living Retirement Community

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

World Day Against Trafficking

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Virginia Virtual Learning Options

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Imagine Me Mentoring Program

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Checking the Roads With Drones

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Imagine Me Mentoring summer program comes to an end with a Field Day celebration

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Kids were given educational enrichment activities to keep their summers structured during the pandemic.

News

The pandemic has led to a rise in human trafficking numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
World Day Against Trafficking is helping to shed light on human trafficking in our area.

News

YMCA to hold Virtual Career Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Governor Announces New Broadband Project

Updated: 1 hour ago