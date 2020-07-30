Centra talks COVID-19 community impacts in webinar

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One organization hosted a webinar Thursday to better convey coronavirus’ impact on the community.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance held that webinar.

Officials from Centra spoke to share what they’re seeing and to answer questions.

They said right now the capacity for testing remains limited due to supply.

They say only those with active symptoms or who have had exposure should get a test.

“We just don’t have the testing supplies to be able to facilitate that type of testing of anybody that just wants to walk in the door and get it because they feel like they need it,” said Duncan Hughes, Centra HealthWorks medical director.

They also said that while there’s no clear way to re-open schools, younger people are less susceptible to showing symptoms.

