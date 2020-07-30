Advertisement

Dog rescued during hike on McAfee Knob Trail

Nikko the dog being taken dog McAfee Know in a Stokes Basket on a wheel.
Nikko the dog being taken dog McAfee Know in a Stokes Basket on a wheel.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nikko the dog is safe after a hike left him unable to continue on McAfee Knob Trail.

The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 saying that 125 pound Nikko had given out despite having plenty of water.

The pair had been hiking for 3 4 hours in 90 degree heat when the call was made.

At about 12:20 p.m. today units from Station 10 (Masons Cove) responded to the McAfee Knob Trail to rescue a 125 pound...

Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Units responded to the call for help around 12:20 p.m.

Crews used an all terrain vehicle to go up the fire road and then hiked the remaining distance to reach Nikko and his human.

Using a Stokes Basket on a wheel, Nikko was taken down the trail to safety around 2 p.m.

