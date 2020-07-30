Dog rescued during hike on McAfee Knob Trail
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nikko the dog is safe after a hike left him unable to continue on McAfee Knob Trail.
The dog’s owner called 9-1-1 saying that 125 pound Nikko had given out despite having plenty of water.
The pair had been hiking for 3 4 hours in 90 degree heat when the call was made.
Units responded to the call for help around 12:20 p.m.
Crews used an all terrain vehicle to go up the fire road and then hiked the remaining distance to reach Nikko and his human.
Using a Stokes Basket on a wheel, Nikko was taken down the trail to safety around 2 p.m.
