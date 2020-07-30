Advertisement

Henry County man arrested for robbing corner store

Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Photo courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office.(HCSO)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Collinsville man is under arrest after allegedly robbing a local corner store.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a robbery at Nani’s Corner Store on Kings Mountain Road.

Employees said a man entered the store, took several items from the cooler and approached the counter, where he showed a firearm to the clerk and left without paying.

The suspect, 52-year-old Mark Hairston, was found at his home and arrested on one count of robbery. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

