Imagine Me Mentoring summer program comes to an end with a Field Day celebration

In Roanoke, a six week summer enrichment program for kids ended Thursday.

Imagine Me Mentoring is a school and community based mentoring program. This summer, the group ran a program with educational activities, since there is no summer school. To celebrate the end of the program, the kids participated in a Field Day with a water slide and water balloon fights.

“We took the opportunity and said, we’re going to do what we have to do to provide the kids that don’t have anything, something, and that’s what we did, and I feel like they had the time of their lives, so it’s only right to end it off on a good note,” Xavier Duckett, Owner of Imagine Me Mentoring, said.

He says this free program couldn’t have happened without all of their community partners.

