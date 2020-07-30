Advertisement

Imagine Me Mentoring summer program comes to an end with a Field Day celebration

Kids play outside on the last day of their summer program
Kids play outside on the last day of their summer program(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Roanoke, a six week summer enrichment program for kids ended Thursday.

Imagine Me Mentoring is a school and community based mentoring program. This summer, the group ran a program with educational activities, since there is no summer school. To celebrate the end of the program, the kids participated in a Field Day with a water slide and water balloon fights.

“We took the opportunity and said, we’re going to do what we have to do to provide the kids that don’t have anything, something, and that’s what we did, and I feel like they had the time of their lives, so it’s only right to end it off on a good note,” Xavier Duckett, Owner of Imagine Me Mentoring, said.

He says this free program couldn’t have happened without all of their community partners.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Discussing The Impact of COVID-19

Updated: moments ago

News

Roanoke activists call for action from city officials to reduce racism

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Groups No Justice No Peace and Southwest Virginia Poor People’s Campaign gathered downtown Thursday to announce a list of demands.

WDBJ

Covington uses drones to check roads

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
One way to speed road work up is a drone, launched to scan the area of the damage to let them know just what needs to be done with a 3-D map.

News

Richfield Living Retirement Community

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

World Day Against Trafficking

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Virginia Virtual Learning Options

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Imagine Me Mentoring Program

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Checking the Roads With Drones

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

The pandemic has led to a rise in human trafficking numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
World Day Against Trafficking is helping to shed light on human trafficking in our area.

News

YMCA to hold Virtual Career Fair

Updated: 1 hour ago