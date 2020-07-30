Advertisement

Local broadcaster Larry Dowdy calls it a career after 47 years

Larry Dowdy did his last show at WLNI Thursday morning. He got his start in radio in 1983.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I was doing what I always wanted to do since I was 12, and that was be on the radio,” said Larry Dowdy, local radio personality.

Dowdy woke up early Thursday like any other day - 1:45 a.m., ready to head to WLNI.

But this Thursday marks the end of an era for his life.

“I’m gonna sit in the back seat for a while and just enjoy and just do anything I want,” said Dowdy.

After 47 years between radio and a small run in television, Dowdy is calling it a career.

He says he’s seen a lot of changes happen over the years, but is grateful to have done the job he wanted since he was 12.

“I would go everywhere with - it was a transistor radio with a little ear piece,” said Dowdy. “I would listen to the radio constantly and that’s all I ever wanted to do.”

His broadcasting career took him everywhere - from being the voice of Top 40 radio to country radio, to television, and finally, news talk radio.

WLNI Program Director Kenny Shelton says having Dowdy by his side for the past five years has had a great impact on him.

“When I started working with him, I just realized what a great talent he is, what a great person he is,” said Shelton. “The way he goes about doing this job is a great lesson to anybody in the business as far as show prep that he does and just his knowledge of things.”

And now with plans to do some podcasting and commercial voiceovers here and there, Dowdy says it best:

“That’s it, let’s get out of here. Let’s go into retirement. One more time - kill means next!”

