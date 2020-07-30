Advertisement

MISSING: Buchanan County Sheriff looking for couple

Geraldine and Charles Wilmer, missing from Buchanan County, VA
Geraldine and Charles Wilmer, missing from Buchanan County, VA(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A couple from Buchanan County is missing and sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout.

Investigators say Charles and Geraldine (Ruby) Wilmers left their home in the Slate Creek section of the county Wednesday, headed to a 3 p.m. appointment in Princeton, West Virginia. They never showed up.

About 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, they spoke to a Bluefield Police officer, who gave them directions because they were lost.

They were driving a green 1996 Ford Ranger pickup with Virginia license plate YST-5535. (The truck pictured is not the same truck, but is similar.)

If you have any information regarding the Wilmers’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 276-935-2313.

