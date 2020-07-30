Advertisement

Name released of pickup driver killed in Botetourt County crash

Fatal big rig crash on I-81S in Botetourt County July 29, 2020
Fatal big rig crash on I-81S in Botetourt County July 29, 2020(Virginia State Police)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Botetourt County Wednesday.

Michael Kreul, 30, of Lexington died at a hospital.

Police say the crash occurred July 29 at 5:18 a.m. on Interstate 81, at southbound mile marker 158.

Kreul, driving a Dodge Ram pickup, was headed south on 81, when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tractor trailer that was illegally parked on the shoulder. The Ram stopped in the left lane of the highway after hitting the big rig, and was then hit by another southbound tractor trailer.

The drivers of the tractor trailers were not hurt, but the driver of the illegally-parked rig was charged in the crash. No name has been released.

Fatal big rig crash on I-81S in Botetourt County July 29, 2020
Fatal big rig crash on I-81S in Botetourt County July 29, 2020(Virginia State Police)

