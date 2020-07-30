Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rises in VA; number of hospital releases up

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 88,904 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 87,993 reported Wednesday, a 911-case increase.

3,358 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,141 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,125 reported Wednesday. 1,091,615 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.1 percent reported Wednesday.

1,357 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 11,728 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic, up 78 from Wednesday. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

