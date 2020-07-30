Advertisement

Roanoke activists call for action from city officials to reduce racism

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two months after Roanoke activists took the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, anti-racism advocates are calling for action from city officials.

Groups No Justice No Peace and Southwest Virginia Poor People’s Campaign gathered downtown Thursday to announce a list of demands.

They want the police department to apologize for how protesters were treated during their May 30 march for George Floyd.

The list of demands also calls for defunding of the police, sheriff’s office, and jail, as well as the removal of school resource officers.

“Roanoke City has yet to be accountable for its racist actions against Black community members, nor to do anything to stop this cycle in the future,” said No Justice No Peace activist Tatiana Durant.

The activists are also asking for all charges against William Foreman – the man who toppled the Robert E. Lee monument – be dropped.

