School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School districts in southwest Virginia have announced the first day of back-to-school, though those days are different for each district.

School districts have agonized over how to keep students safe during the coronavirus pandemic while meeting their educational needs. You can find links to local school districts, including their plans, and other stories about the New Back to School, by clicking here.

Here is a list of back-to-school dates announced so far:

Alleghany Co.— Sept. 9

Amherst Co.— Aug. 26

Bath Co.— Aug. 26

Bedford Co.— Aug. 19 (Elementary)

Botetourt Co.— Aug. 24

Buena Vista—Aug. 31

Campbell Co.— Sept. 1 (Elementary)

Carroll Co.— Aug. 17

Covington— Sept. 9

Craig Co.— Aug. 24

Danville— Aug. 24

Franklin Co.— Sept. 8

Galax— Aug. 19

Giles Co.—

Grayson Co.— Aug. 13

Halifax Co.— Sept. 8

Henry Co.— Aug. 10 (online)

Highland Co.--

Lexington— Aug. 31

Lynchburg— Aug. 24

Martinsville— Aug. 10 (online)

Montgomery Co.— Sept. 8

Nelson Co.— Aug. 24 (online)

Patrick Co.— Aug. 11

Pittsylvania Co.— Aug. 20

Pulaski Co.—

Radford— Aug. 13

Roanoke Co.— Aug. 24

Roanoke City— Aug. 31

Rockbridge Co.— Aug. 31

Salem— Aug. 31

Wythe Co.— Aug. 24

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.