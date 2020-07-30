Advertisement

State Health Commissioner shares contact tracing data

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1.1 million COVID-19 tests have been completed in Virginia since March, according to Dr. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner.

The health department’s goal was to have 1,200 contact tracers by July 1.

That goal was surpassed. Currently there are 1,547 contact tracers in the commonwealth.

Those individuals have reached more than 74 percent of the cases reported.

”The number that we’ve hired varies by health district, and we were just at the ratio of case investigators and contact tracers that we were able to provide more case investigators as this was found to be a need by many of our health districts,” said Dr. Norman Oliver over the phone on Wednesday.

According to Oliver, case investigators are more specialized roles and are occupied by medical professionals.

