Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

National

TS Isaias causes floods, slides; likely to become hurricane

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DÁNICA COTO
Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast, unleashing small landslides and causing widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 1 hour ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

News

Outbreak at Immigration Detention Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

WDBJ

VMI announces plans on Confederate symbols

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bruce Young
A seven-page letter from Gen. Binford Peay explained that they would not be removing any statues, but would move the school’s flagpoles to the Marshall arch.

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

News

Discussing The Impact of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Roanoke activists call for action from city officials to reduce racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Groups No Justice No Peace and Southwest Virginia Poor People’s Campaign gathered downtown Thursday to announce a list of demands.

WDBJ

Covington uses drones to check roads

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
One way to speed road work up is a drone, launched to scan the area of the damage to let them know just what needs to be done with a 3-D map.