Strong storms possible today as wet weather moves in

A front will stall out over our area through the weekend allowing for daily chances of showers and storms. A ripple of energy will swing along the front Thursday increasing our chances of storms. While the front won’t necessarily bring “cold” air, it will drop temperatures to a more seasonable level. It will likely break our streak of 90 degree days by Friday. Another low pressure system will ride along the front keeping a chance of showers and storms going into the weekend. Pockets of heavy rainfall from time to time may lead to localized flooding issues. We’ll also continue to monitor the potential Tropical Storm Isaias. This could affect the U.S. as early as this weekend.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

With the front stalled nearby, this will allow for better storm chances over the next couple of days. A disturbance will enhance the coverage of storms Thursday afternoon with numerous showers and storms expected to develop by lunch time. With heavy rain anticipated, flooding will be a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. The main threat from any storms will be tropical downpours leading to localized flooding. We’ll continue with likely thunderstorms again on Friday with some activity even possible as early as the morning. Highs will likely drop back into the mid to upper 80s area-wide by Friday. Roanoke may still hit 90 on Thursday, but it will be close. depending on the timing of storms.

We'll have an increasing chance of showers and storms Thursday. (WDBJ)

WEEKEND

We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be likely each afternoon. Some of those showers may fall heavily at times keeping the chance of localized flooding Saturday and Sunday.

We could pick up between 1-2+ inches of rain through Saturday. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Cyclone 9 to Tropical Storm Isaias (ees-ah-EE-ahs). This will be a system to watch as the forecast path brings the storm near Florida by this weekend. As of right now it keeps it right along the southeastern coastline. The farther south and east of our area the track takes it the less impact we’ll see. If the track shifts farther to the west we’ll have the potential of getting more tropical moisture. We’ll definitely want to continue to monitor as we head through the weekend.