Advertisement

Suspect in Roanoke County shooting taken into custody

Mugshot of Mario Reynolds
Mugshot of Mario Reynolds(Roanoke County Police)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have taken a man into custody for the July 28 shooting at the 7-Eleven on Plantation Road that injured one person.

Mario Deshaun Reynolds, 37, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Reynolds is being held without bond.

Roanoke County Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation contact them at 540-562-3265.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Cross COVID-19 testing underway

Updated: moments ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
The private school is testing all of its nearly 500 students, plus faculty, and staff for COVID-19.

News

Centra talks COVID-19 community impacts in webinar

Updated: moments ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They said one area of impact is on testing capabilities.

News

Local broadcaster Larry Dowdy calls it a career after 47 years

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
He was the voice of numerous local radio stations, including K92, Sunny FM and Star Country.

News

YMCA accepting applications for new fall childcare program

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
YMCA accepting applications for Fall to meet the need of an influx of children.

News

419 corridor construction begins Monday by Tanglewood Mall

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Ann Taylor
Construction on the 419 corridor by Tanglewood Mall starts Monday

Latest News

Crime

Two people arrested in Henry County murder investigation

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Three suspects now face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

News

Name released of pickup driver killed in Botetourt County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
The drivers of the tractor trailers were not hurt, but the driver of the illegally-parked rig was charged in the crash.

News

Dog rescued during hike on McAfee Knob Trail

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nikko the dog is safe after a hike up McAfee Knob Trail left him unable to continue Thursday afternoon.

Missing Couple-Wilmers

Updated: 2 hours ago