Suspect in Roanoke County shooting taken into custody
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have taken a man into custody for the July 28 shooting at the 7-Eleven on Plantation Road that injured one person.
Mario Deshaun Reynolds, 37, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Reynolds is being held without bond.
Roanoke County Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation contact them at 540-562-3265.
