Suspect in Roanoke County shooting taken into custody

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have taken a man into custody for the July 28 shooting at the 7-Eleven on Plantation Road that injured one person.

Mario Deshaun Reynolds, 37, is charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Reynolds is being held without bond.

Roanoke County Police are asking anyone with information related to this investigation contact them at 540-562-3265.

