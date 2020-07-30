Two people arrested in Henry County murder investigation

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in Bassett in June.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry confirmed to WDBJ7 that two people are in custody, but they need to be brought back to Virginia to be served warrants.

Humboldt State University Police report Daniel Fish and Ashleigh McCallister were arrested Wednesday in Arcata outside a satellite campus of the university.

Fish and McCallister are suspects in the June 5 killing of Robert Williams, found shot to death in a home on Grace Drive.

Douglas Gillespie was already in custody. All face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

