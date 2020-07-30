VMI announces plans on Confederate symbols

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute, the superintendent answered calls to remove symbols of the Confederacy from the school.

A seven-page letter from Gen. Binford Peay explained that they would not be removing any statues, but would move the school’s flagpoles to the Marshall arch, shifting the focus from a statue of Stonewall Jackson, and that some ceremonies and traditions would increase emphasis on modern history and alumni.

“With the history of VMI, it shows that we’re moving forward, we’re constantly moving forward,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, VMI’s Director of Communications and Marketing. “We’re always clinging to those ideals of honor, and integrity, and leadership, and civility, but we’re constantly moving forward.”

Cadets will begin returning to VMI next month.

